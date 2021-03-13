Victoria resident Laska Pare with a shredder she got for her micro-recycling pilot project, Flipside Plastics. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Victoria resident Laska Pare with a shredder she got for her micro-recycling pilot project, Flipside Plastics. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Starting small, Victoria resident launching micro recycling business

Entrepreneur looking to capitalize on throw-away plastics

A Victoria resident has started a pilot project to create a local plastic recycling company on a small scale.

Laska Pare came to B.C. three years ago after a stint in Africa. It was there she witnessed the effects of single-use plastic and the pollution that is fast accumulating around the world.

With that in mind she found a micro-plastics movement online called Precious Plastic, an open-source sharer of technologies for small-scale plastic recycling.

Through the online community Pare tracked down a machinist in Portland, Ore., who built and shipped her a plastic shredder and a plastic injection machine (which will melt the shredded plastic into a mould) that she got last week. Now she’s on the cusp of launching an eight-month pilot project that she hopes to turn into a long-term business called Flipside Plastics.

READ ALSO: Student study finds plastic pollution greatest at Cadboro Bay

“There’s a huge demand on recycled plastics from a massive industry of manufacturing but not many actual recyclers,” Pare said. “We don’t have buyers for the end product of recycling, it costs a lot to produce and most of it ends up in the garbage. We’re throwing away billions of dollars of plastic each year after a single-use.”

The goal of Precious Plastic and the micro-recycling movement is to promote more local plastic recycling businesses. Pare is committed and has found there are a lot of steps between opening the website and opening a business.

One of the barriers for plastic recycling is the cost to collect it, sort it and have it cleaned. Working on a small scale means it’s easier to source clean plastics. If she can find a light industrially zoned spot, she can get a business licence and prove Flipside Plastics is a viable business by hiring staff and making sales.

READ MORE: Ideafest presenters perplexed by plastic pellets on beaches

“I’ve approached banks, micro-lenders, and applied for grants,” Pare said. “The biggest challenge is finding light industrially zoned space, 500 square feet, that can accommodate the trial.”

Industrial leases are hard to come by as commercial landlords typically want a five-year lease.

“I’m already getting a lot of requests, but it’s a little ahead of what I can provide. I’ve had requests for orders of 100,000 units. It’s great there is interest and people have heard about me. Businesses want to source locally,” Pare said.

Pare found an Island machinist who is creating the moulds for her.

“Soap dishes. They seem to be a big request,” she said.

With a plastic shredder prototype now in her Quadra Village condo, Pare is eager to take the next step, already testing which plastics work best. Plastics are categorized by number though not all are marked.

Complicating matters is that small plastics, such as bread tags, are unmarked, or can fall through bigger recycling machines.

“They’re usually a No. 6, but you have to get some of the plastics tested. These are microplastics that never get recycled so I am inspired to work with these. Otherwise, they often end up in the trash.”

READ ALSO: Plastic poses problems on Saanich beaches

There’s also No. 7 plastic, a low-grade type of plastic that has become increasingly popular and which encompasses “compostable” coffee cup lids, often made of corn starch.

“The lids are not actually compostable, not without a proper incinerator. They can’t go in the garbage and be expected to break down,” she said. “They are low-quality plastics, you can’t do anything with them. Compostable plastic is not actually a great thing.”

For more information about Flipside Plastics visit flipsideplastics.com.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The shredded pieces of a yogurt container that Laska Pare will recycle into ready-to-use plastic products. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Previous story
Central Saanich Police Service records increase in property crimes in 2020
Next story
The silence of Sanford Williams: B.C. master carver and his wife navigate racism

Just Posted

Saanich School District's Children's Development Centre will soon be replaced, following an announcement Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from the province's Ministry of Education. The province will be spending $3.7 million to help build a new facility. (Google Maps)
School for struggling youth under construction in Saanich

Replacement of Children’s Development Centre features expanded mental health resources

Victoria resident Laska Pare with a shredder she got for her micro-recycling pilot project, Flipside Plastics. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Starting small, Victoria resident launching micro recycling business

Entrepreneur looking to capitalize on throw-away plastics

Retired SD62 custodian Jim Black brought his ‘pack’ of BARK ambassadors to a drive-thru for David Cameron Elementary School students during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Black championed the BARK program, which encouraged students to keep their school and homes clean. (Courtesy of David Cameron Elementary)
Colwood custodian’s dachshund-inspired cleaning program a delight for students

Retired elementary school custodian’s BARK program a hit with the kids

Central Saanich Police Service recorded an uptick in property crime in 2020 relative to 2019 with thefts under $5,000 and mischief on the rise. Break-and-enters, meanwhile, dropped. (Central Saanich Police/Submitted)
Central Saanich Police Service records increase in property crimes in 2020

Chief Constable Ian Lawson said mischief and theft under $5,000 accounted for most of that increase

Adrian Travers, 45, was last seen on March 1 near the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and was reported missing March 9. (Photo via VicPD)
VicPD seeks public’s help locating man missing since early March

Adrian Travers, 45, last seen March 1

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book, Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe, was released Tuesday by Penguin Random House Canada. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book offers insight into early days of the COVID-19 pandemic

The book documents the toll of the pandemic on Henry: ‘My sister came home to find me lying on the living-room floor’

Poultry judges James Matts (right) and Mark Camilleri have a close look at a chicken during the Fraser Valley Poultry Fanciers Association Winter Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 4, 2014. Friday, March 19 is Poultry Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 14 to 20

Poultry Day, Everything You Think is Wrong Day, Everything You Do is Right Day coming up this week

According to Providence, the long-term home will replace The Views in about three years’ time.
Providence aims to revolutionize B.C. seniors care at groundbreaking ‘dementia village

Goal is open the site at former St. Joseph’s General Hospital grounds in Comox by spring 2024

Sanford and Marlana Williams. Submitted photo.
The silence of Sanford Williams: B.C. master carver and his wife navigate racism

Indigenous carver and residential school survivor didn’t know how to speak up against discrimination

A music teacher gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the school in Townshend, Vermont on Friday, March 12, 2021. Community vaccine centres are going into operation across B.C. starting March 15. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 648 Friday, no new deaths

Another 78 variant strain cases detected, 380,000 vaccinated

Police are looking for witnesses and other possible victims following two cases of vehicle wheel lug nuts being intentionally loosened in Nanaimo. (File photo)
Stupid joke or much worse? RCMP probes loosened lug nuts in Nanaimo

Car’s wheel rolls through Nanaimo park after someone tampers with vehicle wheels

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read