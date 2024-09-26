State of local emergency issued for cross-border Grand Forks wildfire

Over 150 properties and over 350 people have been ordered to evacuate so far

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has declared a state of local emergency amid evacuations from the fast-moving Goosmus Wildfire that crossed the border late on Sept. 25.

The district issued evacuation orders for 156 properties which are home to about 359 people.

Residents of those properties are required to leave the area immediately using local roads.

Evacuees are encouraged to stay with friends or family if possible. Residents should also register for Emergency Support Services at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

The full list of properties ordered to evacuate can be found on the RDKB emergency operations portal: Evacuation Order

An additional 567 properties and 1190 people are on alert, which means they are advised to be ready to leave at a moments notice.

The Goosmus Wildfire has already grown past 400 estimated hectares according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire sparked earlier on Sept. 25 south of the U.S.-Canada border.