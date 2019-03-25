Stay alert for spring sweepers on Greater Victoria highways

Motorists asked to be on the lookout as road crews prepare for spring

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is asking motorists to be patient with road sweepers as they clear salt and dirt from winter. (MOTI Photo)

Spring cleaning isn’t just for messy homes.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) is preparing B.C. roads this spring by sweeping, washing and preparing for rising water levels.

“It’s been a long winter,” said MOTI in a release. “But take heart! Spring is finally here, and so comes a little “housekeeping” to keep things in order.”

Soon crews will be sweeping winter’s residual sand and salt from about 56,000 kilometres of roadway– enough road to cover four and a half round trips between Vancouver and Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Maintenance contractors use use water to keep the dust down while they are sweeping and travel at about 50 km per hour. Motorists are asked to stay alert for sweepers, watch for flashing lights and never attempt to pass on the right.

“And please be patient,” says MOTI. “On narrow, two-lane segments, sweeper operators will often pull off to the side to allow passing when there is enough space.”

MOTI is also busy preparing for rising water levels from the spring freshet. Crews are stockpiling sandbags and rip rap in an effort to keep floodwaters at bay.

