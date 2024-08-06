Stay away from 5,256 hectare Calcite fire near Princeton

Crews work on containment strategies and structural protection

People are being warned to keep very clear of areas near the Calcite fire site as it has grown to an estimated 5,256 hectares is size and burning out-of-control.

For Aug. 6, there is an incident management team, 38 firefighters, seven helicopters and airtankers, 10 pieces of heavy equipment and 16 Structure protection personnel assigned to the incident.

They are attempting to establish containment lines, and fuel frees and helipads.

Danger Tree Assessing and Danger Tree Falling is ongoing, and personnel are also onsite to support residents with FireSmart, sprinkler systems, and installing structure protection.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has been made aware that some individuals are accessing the Placer Forest Service Road, by the Copper Creek Recreation Site, east of the Pasayten River.

“ Please avoid this area for your safety and the safety of BC Wildfire crews,” a release states.

Sixteen properties from the intersection of Highway 3, south to Pasayten Forest Service Road, are evacuated.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for Eastgate and Placer Creek.

RDOS daily updates are promised for noon each day, or when the situation changes.

The fire was discovered on July 18.