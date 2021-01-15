Dr. Shannon Waters, the medical health officer for the Cowichan Valley Region, is reminding people to stay the course with COVID-19 measures. (File photo)

Dr. Shannon Waters, the medical health officer for the Cowichan Valley Region, is reminding people to stay the course with COVID-19 measures. (File photo)

‘Stay the course’ with COVID measures, Island Health reminds

Limit social activity, wash hands, wear a mask, and isolate if you feel sick

With Island Health setting a new record on Wednesday, Jan. 13 for new COVID-19 cases, officials are reminding people in the region to adhere to protocols.

The Island had been doing well, by and large, since the pandemic arrived in B.C. last March, but there was concern about the potential for increased cases after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. That has played out as the Island hit a high of 34 cases on Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 28, set on Jan. 6.

READ MORE: Island Health sets new daily COVID-19 case record despite stagnant provincial infection rates

It is vital that Islanders remain vigilant, said Dr. Shannon Waters, medical health officer for the Cowichan Valley Region.

“People are getting tired of the measures in place,” Waters acknowledged. “But it’s really important right now, especially with the rising number of cases, that we stay the course.”

Waters reminded people to limit social activity, wash their hands and wear masks when situations call for them, all of which are being done, from her experience.

“We see that being followed well,” she said. “Nearly everyone I see when I go out is wearing a mask.”

READ MORE: Cowichan Tribes to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Anyone who feels sick should stay home and isolate, and arrange for a COVID test. In most cases, tests can be scheduled for the same day or the next day, and results are returned quickly. Resources are available for those who need to stay home and isolate with COVID.

“We are able to monitor individuals daily and see what support is needed while they are isolating,” Waters said.

Like other health areas across B.C., Island Health is working with its partners to distribute vaccinations to its priority groups, which include rural and remote communities and people in long-term care — “places where there might be more serious outcomes,” Waters said.

Despite the strict measures, people should still take care of their mental and emotional health by going outside and moving their bodies. Social isolation can be addressed to some extent by connecting virtually, but physical exercise has benefits as well.

“With respecting the public health measures, people can still go for a walk,” Waters said. “The outdoors will still be accessible to us.”

Waters also noted, as has been put forward time after time over the last 10 months, that we are all in this together.

“COVID-19 is something affecting all regions of the province, all parts of the world,” she said. “It’s not just about certain population groups. It’s about all of us working together at this time.”

CoronavirusIsland Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCAFN condems racism against Cowichan Tribes after COVID-19 outbreak
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 spread steady with 509 new cases Friday

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich repeals, reschedules two public hearings for consideration of new information

Move to hold public hearings for second time ‘very rare,’ mayor says

(File - Sooke News Mirror)
Man exposes himself to woman, children on Sooke trail

Suspect believed to be between 55 and 65 years of age

Victoria police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect and witness of a Dec. 4 sexual assault in Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police seeking suspect, witness of sexual assault of Esquimalt teen

Teen sexually assaulted Dec. 4 after departing number 15 bus

Patrick MacMullan won $28,000 playing Toto. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Greater Victoria man wins $28,000 while watching football

Winning ticket purchased at Colwood convenience store

Victoria police are looking for missing woman Dana Frazer, 54, who is driving a blue 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup truck. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
UPDATED: High-risk, missing woman located by Victoria police

VicPD issued a missing alert for Dana Frazer on Jan. 15

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the press theatre at the B.C. legislature for an update on COVID-19, Jan. 7, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 spread steady with 509 new cases Friday

Hospitalized and critical care cases decline, nine deaths

Dr. Shannon Waters, the medical health officer for the Cowichan Valley Region, is reminding people to stay the course with COVID-19 measures. (File photo)
‘Stay the course’ with COVID measures, Island Health reminds

Limit social activity, wash hands, wear a mask, and isolate if you feel sick

Cowichan Tribes members line up at a drive-up clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 13 to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the region. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
BCAFN condems racism against Cowichan Tribes after COVID-19 outbreak

“Any one of us could do everything right and still catch the virus”: Regional Chief Terry Teegee.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada’s top doctor says to avoid non-essential travel as B.C. explores legal options

Premier John Horgan says he is seeking legal advice on whether it can limit interprovincial travel

The District reopened access to the Sooke Potholes on Friday. (Contributed - Ashley Ensor)
Sooke Potholes reopen after storm

The park was closed on Wednesday after down power lines

Nursing staff at West Coast General Hospital celebrate the announcement of a $6.25-million expansion of the emergency department that will start in March 2021. (File photo)
B.C. health ministry commits $6.25M to hospital expansion in Port Alberni

Plans for larger emergency department have been on hold since 2015

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)
After 30,000 tests, influenza nowhere to be found in B.C.

COVID-19 precautions have eliminated seasonal infection

Martin Luther King Jr. addresses the crowd during the march on Washington, D.C., in August of 1963. Courtesy photo
Government announces creation of B.C.’s first anti-racism act on Black Shirt Day

B.C. Ministers say education “a powerful tool” in the fight for equity and equality

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon shared a handwritten note his son received on Jan. 13, 2021. (Ravi Kahlon/Twitter)
Proud dad moment: B.C. minister’s son, 10, receives handwritten note for act of kindness

North Delta MLA took to Twitter to share a letter his son received from a new kid at school

Most Read