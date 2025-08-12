 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Steep decline in Canadians travelling to the U.S. continues

Statistics Canada's latest report shows auto traffic down 36.9% for July compared to same month in 2024
Black Press Media Staff
Black Press Media Staff
web1_240106-lat-df-border-upgrade_2
The Aldergrove crossing at the U.S.-Canada border. (File photo/Black Press Media)

Canadian resident return trips abroad by automobile declined markedly in July compared to one year prior, according to Statistics Canada, continuing the slide prompted by a reluctance to travel to the United States.

Return trips by automobile from the U.S. were down 36.9 per cent, while return trips by air from the U.S. were down 25.8 per cent compared to the same month a year earlier.

Return trips by air globally were down 5.3 per cent compared to last July.

U.S. resident trips by automobile were also down, declining 7.4 per cent compared to last July, while global arrivals by air to Canada were up 3.1 per cent. Air arrivals by U.S. residents were up 0.7 per cent.

The combined number of all international arrivals in Canada was down 15.6 compared to July of last year, and marked the sixth straight month of year-over-year declines. July was the seventh straight month of down year-over-year automobile trips to the U.S. by Canadians — every month since U.S. President Donald Trump was re-elected.

These declines mark the first time since early 2021, when COVID-19 restrictions were in place, that Canadian return trips by automobile declined, according to a report from Statistics Canada examining the trend.

 

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Black Press Media Staff

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

Related

U.S. delays new border crossings
U.S. delays new border crossings
U.S. tourism to Canada down amid trade tensions
U.S. tourism to Canada down amid trade tensions