Stelly’s graduating class take their festivities on Central Saanich roads again

Like in 2020, students graduating from Stelly’s Secondary School this summer will take their celebrations on the road with a parade scheduled for June 30. (Black Press Media File)

Students graduating from Stelly’s Secondary School this summer will take their celebrations on the road.

A car parade scheduled for June 30 will give graduating students a chance to say their final farewell to high school in lieu of more familiar festivities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Students will decorate their cars and their wonderful teachers and staff will wave goodbye to them for one last time,” said Sandra Arthur, member of the Grad 2021 parent group. “It is our intention that the current (public health office) orders and social distancing recommendations will be maintained at all times, so no stopping cars or getting out to hug friends will be allowed.”

Arthur said the parade, the second of its kind in as many years, will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. running through Brentwood Bay and Saanichton.

“Give these hard working students a cheer, wave or honk if you see them — they deserve it!” she said.

Local campus radio CFUV 101.9 FM will be supporting the students and plans to play some of their favourite songs during the parade. The station will offer the show as an on-demand podcast from its website afterward.

Arthur said the COVID-19 pandemic has made learning a challenge for students, one they passed. “It is a credit to their teachers and the students’ hard work that they have completed their studies to graduate, including some who have also achieved their dual Dogwood certificate,” she said.

