Stem Cell Club will hold a drive on Feb. 12 at UVic to swab people and get them to consider registering as a stem cell donor. (Pixabay)

Stem cell drive at UVic aims to find lifesaving donors for patients in need

Drive takes place on Feb. 12

This month, students at universities across Canada will be holding stem cell drives to find matching donors for patients who need a stem cell transplant in order to save their lives.

The drive is part of a “Why We Swab” campaign run by Stem Cell Club, a donor recruitment organization with university chapters across the country. The organization works to recruit donors to the Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry.

Founded by Dr. Warren Fingrut in 2011, Stem Cell Club has since recruited over 17,500 Canadians as donors to date and registers over 5,000 Canadians as stem cell donors each year.

READ ALSO: Stem cell donor with rare genetic makeup needed to save Saanich man after cancer returns

“Stem Cell Club works to recruit Canadians who are willing to be donors if they match to a patient in need,” Fingrut said in a news release. “Donors must be between the ages of 17 and 35 to register, and we especially aim to recruit male and ethnically-diverse individuals as these donors are associated with improved patient outcomes.”

Some patients with blood diseases like leukemia or lymphoma may need a stem cell transplant but most patients do not have a matching donor available within their own family. They then have to turn to strangers to save their lives.

More than 30 drives, held at 18 university campuses in five different provinces, will take place in February.

On the Island, the stem cell drive will take place at the University of Victoria on Feb. 12.

This is Stem Cell Club’s second campaign in one year, with a similar one run in November. It recruited over 850 Canadians as stem cell donors and the club hopes to register even more this time.

READ ALSO: Victoria couple continues fight for increased diversity in Canadian stem cell registry

“The drives give hope to patients who are actively searching for a match,” Fingrut said.

To register as a donor, individuals need to fill out a questionnaire about their health. Then, they swab their cheek and the swab is sent to a lab to find out if their cells are a possible match for a patient.

Someone who is donating stem cells may take a medication one week prior to increase the number of stem cells in their blood. Then, blood is collected from one arm and run through a machine that collects the stem cells. The remainder of the blood is returned to the same arm. The process takes four to six hours.

A less common donation method is to collect stem cells from bone marrow. This is performed under general anesthetic and takes one day.

The UVic stem cell drive takes place on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cadboro Commons.

For more information about Stem Cell Club, visit stemcellclub.ca/index.html.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs plan to stay at Legislature for ‘as long as necessary’
Next story
James Bay resident starts response petition in favour of Dallas Road campers

Just Posted

James Bay resident starts response petition in favour of Dallas Road campers

Three petitions now launched regarding Dallas Road camping issue

Stem cell drive at UVic aims to find lifesaving donors for patients in need

Drive takes place on Feb. 12

Community rallies around young Langford soccer player with cancer diagnosis

More than $15,000 raised for teen diagnosed with B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs plan to stay at Legislature for ‘as long as necessary’

Tensions rising in northern B.C. over pipeline

Saanich calls on UVic, Camosun College to talk student housing shortage

UVic currently has 2,300 student beds, Camosun has no on-campus housing

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Names in the mix: an updated list of potential Conservative leadership contenders

Deadline to register as a candidate is Feb. 27

B.C. man who alleged racial profiling at restaurant wants end to dispute

First Nations man says customer service he received was different than other patrons

Ins and outs of travel insurance amid novel coronavirus outbreak

There are now more than 31,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus

RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwet’en opposing Coastal GasLink

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

Apparent shooting near Chuck E. Cheese in Lower Mainland leaves man in ‘grave condition’

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in Langley and say the shooting is targeted

Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

The decision effectively ended the voyeurism prosecution of the Toronto condo owner, Michael Chow

Most Read