Step Up Community Build Program looks to improve the lives of Greater Victoria residents

Horizon Pacific Contracting owner Tim Agar looks over one of his company’s past projects in Gordon Head – the company is ready to begin seeking applications in Greater Victoria after a pandemic pause. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria families in need of purpose-built renovations will once again have that opportunity thanks to Horizon Pacific Contracting.

The company is resuming the Step Up Community Build Program after a pandemic-forced pause.

The program helps local families by modifying spaces inside the home to accommodate wheelchair ramps, accessible bathroom upgrades or elements that help with ageing in place.

“We broadened the criteria in response to what we observed as the broader need in the community. There are many families providing support and they often don’t have the resources to make even small changes in the home, but those small changes can make a huge difference every day,” said program manager Samantha Agar.

ALSO READ: Victoria company looks to build better lives for challenged youth

In the first year of the program, the company completed a major renovation for 16-year-old Corvin Miller who is unable to walk. The home now has an accessible bathroom, a wheelchair-accessible first floor and Miller has his own room for the first time.

Keira and Amelia Algar were also helped by the program – the non-mobile twins required lifting in and out of the bathtub so an accessible bathroom was built to create more ease for caretakers and helps reduce injury and risk.

Applications for 2022 will be received until midnight on June 30. Applicants must be located in Greater Victoria and cannot be receiving charitable assistance from another non-government organization presently. The family or families selected for projects will be announced in July.

To apply visit horizoncontracting.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaPhilanthropy