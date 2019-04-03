Kent Institution is investigating after nearly $87,000 in contraband was seized on March 25. (Google Maps)

Steroids, heroin, drone and cellphones seized from outside B.C. prison

The maximum security prison is investigating the incident, Corrections Canada says

A package of drugs, cellphones and a drone was seized from the perimeter of Kent Institution near Agassiz last week, totalling more than $86,000.

Correctional Service Canada said in a news release that the package of contraband was seized on March 25 at the maximum security prison. It included:

  • one drone
  • two mini-cellphones with chargers
  • one full-sized cellphone with four SIM cards and a charger
  • 200 tablets of Dianabol steroids
  • 50 tablets of Amidrix estrogen reducer
  • around 108 grams of amphetamines
  • around 62 grams of THC concentrate
  • nearly 30 grams of heroin

Police have been notified of the seizure and the institution is investigating.


