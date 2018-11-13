King Traditional Elementary School in Abbotsford Photo courtesy of Abbotsford School District

Stink at B.C. school prompts complaints of headaches, nausea

Smell at Abbotsford school comes from unauthorized composting operation

An extraordinary stench at an Abbotsford elementary school has been the subject of 15 WorkSafeBC claims, according to a report to the school board.

The board is set to hear Tuesday evening that air quality issues at King Traditional Elementary School has been ongoing since March 2017 because of an unauthorized composting operation across Bradner Road.

“The Ministry of Environment has requested staff and parents report concerns through the air pollution RAPP line. In addition, 15 WCB claims have been filed by staff in relation to ongoing symptoms such as headaches, sore throat, watery eyes and nausea,” the report says.

“At the end of the last school year, it had appeared that efforts were being made by the owner to improve the odor situation as there was some modest improvement noted by the school.”

The ministry has sent a warning letter to the company, outlining “various areas of non-compliance with regulations.”

