 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Stolen B.C. Parks, search and rescue equipment recovered: RCMP

The value of stolen items totalled more than $20,000
Black Press Media Staff
web1_2024091323094-12f83b4a9024b5ef678d7d848ad8d614752d4e3bf0801c82866f667849d215e7
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say some stolen B.C. Parks and search and rescue equipment was recovered in a recent search in the Squamish Valley.

Sea to Sky RCMP found the equipment, along with other items reported stolen, during a search on Nov. 29.

Police were first alerted on Oct. 18 that a B.C. Parks storage locker was broken into overnight and "a large number of items were stolen." Then on Nov. 21, police received a report that items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle overnight.

RCMP said the total value of items in those two thefts were more than $20,000.

A week later, RCMP were responding to a call on an unrelated matter in the Squamish Valley when police noticed what appeared to be some of the stolen gear. 

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

Related

Oliver RCMP investigating construction site theft
Oliver RCMP investigating construction site theft
Kelowna RCMP catch man suspected in Canco Gas station ATM theft
Kelowna RCMP catch man suspected in Canco Gas station ATM theft
Victoria Police focus on retail theft reels in 42 arrests over 4 days
Victoria Police focus on retail theft reels in 42 arrests over 4 days