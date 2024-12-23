Stolen B.C. Parks, search and rescue equipment recovered: RCMP

The value of stolen items totalled more than $20,000

RCMP say some stolen B.C. Parks and search and rescue equipment was recovered in a recent search in the Squamish Valley.

Sea to Sky RCMP found the equipment, along with other items reported stolen, during a search on Nov. 29.

Police were first alerted on Oct. 18 that a B.C. Parks storage locker was broken into overnight and "a large number of items were stolen." Then on Nov. 21, police received a report that items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle overnight.

RCMP said the total value of items in those two thefts were more than $20,000.

A week later, RCMP were responding to a call on an unrelated matter in the Squamish Valley when police noticed what appeared to be some of the stolen gear.