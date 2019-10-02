Police have recovered expensive, gold-plated golf clubs. (THE NEWS/files)

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows RCMP have recovered a set of expensive, gold-plated golf clubs stolen out of Pitt Meadows.

The clubs are estimated to be worth $20,000 and were discovered Saturday, Sept. 26 after police stopped a car on Dewdney Trunk Road and Burnett Street in downtown Maple Ridge.

Police arrested a man in the vehicle who had multiple active warrants, said a Tuesday news release from police.

The clubs have since been returned to their owner after being reported stolen on Sept. 18.

Const. Julie Klaussner said the incident is an example of why it’s important to report stolen items to police and that it isn’t uncommon for items to turn up in completely unrelated investigations.

“We know that rightful ownership of property is important to people in this community, but we have to be able to prove it,” said Klaussner. “Because the original report accurately described the distinguishing features of these golf clubs, it was very easy for police to confirm the rightful owner.”


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bernie Sanders doing ‘really well’ after heart procedure, wife says
Next story
Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Just Posted

Gas prices skyrocket over night in Greater Victoria

Price at the pump jumps 12 cents

Intoxicated man punches, kicks, threatens Saanich police officer

Officer injured in Gyro Park, Tuesday will be off work until he recovers

Oak Bay tree removal denied due to climate crisis

You can’t cut down your trees in a climate emergency. Not if… Continue reading

Vancouver Islanders drink more alcohol than provincial, national averages

The average south Vancouver Islander will drink 11.1 litres of alcohol per year

Greater Victoria crime rate up 7% in 2018: Vital Signs report

Total crime rate down 50 per cent since 1998

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

‘It’s never too early’: B.C. women urged to speak to their doctors about breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Scottish flavours abound at the McPherson during Skerryvore’s return

Acclaimed Celtic rock fusion band here Oct. 6; whisky tasting, acoustic pre-show added

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

Most Read