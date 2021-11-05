Stolen handgun recovered during wanted man’s arrest in Langford

A call from a concerned member of the public led to the arrest of a wanted man in Langford.
At approximately 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 4, West Shore RCMP received a report of a man that appeared under the influence of drugs in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 1085 Goldstream Ave. in Langford.
A member of the detachment’s gang task force was in the area, according to a news release, and located a man he recognized who had outstanding arrest warrants.
“During the course of the arrest, the officer observed and located a black handgun in the suspect’s waistband,” said Const. Alex Berube, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, in a statement. “The handgun was later determined to be stolen.”
The 31-year-old is well-known to police and was transported to RCMP cells to be processed.
The B.C. Prosection Service has approved charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and other firearm-related charges.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.