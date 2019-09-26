Someone wearing the costume for the Prince George Humane Society’s husky mascot Chance is seen cycling downtown after the suit went missing from the back of the charity’s van around Sept. 12, 2019. (PG Humane Society/Facebook photo)

Stolen husky mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society

Suspect nabbed after photo surfaced of them wearing the costume, riding a bike in broad daylight

Chance the mascot can return to action, after he was stolen from the back of a charity’s van in Prince George.

The adult-sized husky costume, which the local humane society uses at public events, went missing around Sept. 12.

“He’s kind of the face of the humane society,” said board member Terri Lube, adding that mascot costumes cost thousands of dollars to replace. “We were kind of heartbroken.”

After they realized the costume’s bag had vanished, the society asked the public if anyone had seen him.

A few unconfirmed sightings and 10 days later, Chance was suddenly hard to miss. For reasons unknown to Lube, a photo emerged of the thief wearing the suit, riding around on a bicycle downtown in broad daylight.

The society reposted the photo and Lube said RCMP collared the lone wolf later that morning.

As far as Lube knows, no charges are being laid. “I’m just glad we got it back.”

As for when Chance will return to public events, Lube said “he’s still getting his flea bath.”

“He was pretty filthy,” she said, adding that a local dry cleaner stepped up to clean him.

“As soon as he’s clean and smelling better, he’ll be making a public appearance.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the Prince George RCMP for comment.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Indigenous shelter users leave sooner, return more often, federal study finds
Next story
BREAKING: Oak Bay father Andrew Berry guilty in daughters’ murders

Just Posted

Majority of homeless support workers are women: Statistics Canada Report

Even though a majority of those struggling with homelessness are men, most support workers are women

More than 50 Greater Victoria businesses to take part in Friday’s climate strike

Many businesses will close their doors for the day in support of the Global Climate Strike

Groups call on province for free prescriptions on World Contraception Day

Groups ask B.C. government to remove cost barriers to accessing birth control

UBCM attendees endorse right for permanent residents to get the vote

The province will now consider allowing permanent residents to vote in municipal elections

Local, international researchers work to turn greenhouse gases into rock

University of Victoria researchers join team developing technology to remove carbon dioxide from atmosphere

VIDEO: Abundance of rescue kittens up for adoption at Saanich clinic

Pacific Cat Clinic works to find tons of fur-ever homes

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

Stolen husky mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society

Suspect nabbed after photo surfaced of them wearing the costume, riding a bike in broad daylight

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

How long to save up for down payment in Vancouver? One study says 52 years

Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Greater Toronto markets round out the steepest three

Trudeau, Scheer trade populism warnings and corruption charges

Liberal leader links rival to U.S., U.K. while Tory leader hammers away at SNC-Lavalin affair

Vancouver mayor ‘disappointed’ with financial compensation for 2015 oil spill

The city received less than half of the amount claimed for the Marathassa spill in English Bay

Most Read