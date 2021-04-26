Four motors and a boat were stolen from the 12th Garry Oak Sea Scouts’ compound at Cadboro-Gyro Park on April 19 or 20. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

Stolen motors, boat leave Saanich youth sea scouts program inoperable

Buyers asked to be wary when purchasing used outboard motors or boats

The 12th Garry Oak Sea Scouts will no longer be able to run its youth programs after several motors and a boat were stolen from its compound last week.

The incident is believed to have happened sometime between April 19 and 20 when an unknown suspect or suspects broke into the fenced compound at Cadboro-Gyro Park and stole four small outboard motors and an 11.5-foot rigid hull inflatable boat. In total, the value of the stolen equipment is $15,200.

The sea scouts were also targeted back in September 2020 when two Zodiacs were stolen from the same location. An investigation by the Saanich Police Department has yet to yield any suspects.

Police are asking people for information on the theft and to be mindful when purchasing used motors or boats.

“Be wary of outboards that have been repainted, cosmetically altered, or have a tampered or missing serial number,” Const. Markus Anastasiades said. “When buying a used motor, the public can perform an online search through CPIC (Canadian Police Information Centre) to determine if the item has been reported stolen.”

Last week’s stolen items include a 1996 Honda 8HP motor (possibly white, red or black), a silver 2003 Honda 15HP motor, a black 2010 and a black 2013 Suzuki 9.9 HP motor, and a 2009 11.5-foot RIB-350 HYP boat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or report anonymously through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

