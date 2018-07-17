Stolen West Shore vehicle found in ocean off Oak Bay

SUV was submerged 90 feet from shore at Cattle Point

An SUV stolen from the West Shore was found early this morning (July 17) in the ocean off Cattle Point in Oak Bay, according to Oak Bay Police.

A call to police came in around 1:30 a.m., reporting that the SUV was submerged 90 feet from shore and about 10 – 20 feet down.

“By disposing of the stolen vehicle this way, this thief placed people’s lives in danger as these types of operations aren’t without risk,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

C-Tow attended and was able to remove the vehicle and it was subsequently towed to the yard.

It was confirmed to be a stolen vehicle from West Shore.

The file is still under investigation.