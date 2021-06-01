Clarence (Kat) Pennier during an Aevitas waste recycling plant protest by the Fraser River on Dec. 17, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Clarence (Kat) Pennier during an Aevitas waste recycling plant protest by the Fraser River on Dec. 17, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Stó:lō elder opens up about children found at residential school site in Kamloops

‘People suspected things like this happened, but there was never proof of it’

Clarence ‘Kat’ Pennier’s voice didn’t waver on the phone as he talked about Kamloops and the 215 children’s graves found on the former site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. His voice didn’t crack with emotion and he didn’t choke up as he talked about his thoughts and feelings.

But make no mistake.

As a former student at Mission’s St. Mary’s Indian Residential School, married to a woman (Nancy) who was a student at that Kamloops school for 13 years, Pennier hasn’t been able to stop thinking about the unfolding tragedy.

The 76-year-old member of the Stó:lō Grand Chiefs has a lot to say. He just struggles to say it.

“Part of the reason I don’t get so emotional is because of the abuses I experienced in school — physical and mental and spiritual and sexual abuses,” Pennier said.

“One of the things we learned in (residential) school was not to show our emotions, which is the wrong thing to do. But they were very strict in there. If you didn’t get punished yourself, you saw other people being punished. You couldn’t say anything and that’s why it becomes a little harder for people to talk about things after they leave.”

Pennier said he went through plenty of therapy to get to the point where he could handle news like this without falling apart. For others who don’t go through counselling, “it hits them like a ton of bricks when they find out things like this.”

Pennier was in Kamloops Monday, at the site of the tragedy, as part of Nancy’s healing journey.

“She probably knew some of the ones that are in there,” he said. Several organizations are working with the Tk’emlups te Secwepmc to identify the remains, including the local museum and B.C. Coroners Service.

Pennier said it was part of the residential school experience for students to disappear, with fellow students left not knowing if the child ran away or how they died.

“People suspected things like this happened, but there was never proof of it. I think if they do the same at other residential schools they’ll probably find the same thing. Maybe not as large or to the same extent as this one, but they’ll probably find something.”

It’s one thing to know and acknowledge that bad things were done to Indigenous children at residential schools, but when you see graves in a poorly-tended field, or see 215 little pairs of shoes on the steps of a building, it makes it a little less abstract, Pennier said.

“Yesterday, after the ceremony to take the childrens’ spirits back to our territory was ended, we saw a lot of cars waiting to enter the school grounds. Many were already parked and a lot of people were sitting in the arbour which holds a lot of people. So there is good coming from this exposure,” Pennier said.

“What’s happening in Kamloops provides an opportunity for the people to learn about the history of this country regarding the treatment of our people, and how from an early time governments wanted to get rid of ‘the Indian problem.’ There is a lot of talk about ‘reconciliation,’ but people do not understand what needs to be done to make things better between our societies.”

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society is offering toll-free 24-hour telephone support for survivors and their families at 1 (866) 925-4419. Alternately, you can reach out the KUU-US Crisis Line Society 24-hour line at 1-800-588-8717.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

chilliwackIndigenousresidential schools

Previous story
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George
Next story
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Just Posted

Traffic is diverted around a doubledecker bus involved Tuesday morning in a collision with a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Douglas Street mid-block, according to Victoria police. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Pedestrian struck by double-decker bus on Douglas Street

Pedestrian taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Single lane alternating traffic will be in place at Latoria Boulevard and Metchosin Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. (Courtesy Tavola Strategy Group)
Upgrades to drainage means lane closures for Metchosin Road traffic in Colwood

Intersection upgrades will improve access to Royal Beach and Royal Bay

Vehicle share cooperative service Modo has moved into Langford. (Courtesy City of Langford)
Modo arrives in Langford with electric and hybrid shareable cars

The car sharing cooperative partnered with the city to expand car sharing westward

An onlooker stands at the foot of the B.C. legislature steps, where numerous shoes, stuffed animals and candles paid homage to 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found buried at the site of a residential school in Kamloops. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Legislative Assembly apologizes for removing memorial for the unmarked 215

Shoes, stuffies, candles taken from legislative steps after vigil for children in unmarked graves

A four-vehicle crash on the Pat Bay Highway near Sayward Road is causing northbound traffic to back up into Royal Oak. (Drive B.C. traffic camera)
TRAFFIC: Four-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Pat Bay Highway

Traffic backed up northbound near Sayward Road

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie previously charged in rough arrest faces domestic assault charge

Const. Siggy Pietrzak remains suspended with pay as he faces two criminal charges, internal review

Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc

First Nation says that Canada has not taken ownership of its role in the atrocities

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across British Columbia but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. (Photo by B. Paterson)
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Almost half of British Columbia’s bat species are now at risk

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers opening remarks at the start of a meeting with mayors of Canada’s largest cities in Ottawa, Thursday February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises cities help to lower high cost of housing

PM says it can take 280 months for an average family to save a down payment in a place like Toronto

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Paving is planned for the “S” curves at the bottom of the Hump on Highway 4. (GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT)
Prepare for Hwy 4 delays

Mainroad crews will be paving the “S” curves east of Port Alberni summit

Most Read