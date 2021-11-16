West Saanich Road between Prospect Lake Road and Hartland Avenue will be closed until up to Nov. 18 while road damage is assessed. (Google Maps)

West Saanich Road between Prospect Lake Road and Hartland Avenue will be closed until up to Nov. 18 while road damage is assessed. (Google Maps)

Storm aftermath closes chunk of West Saanich Road

Closure expected for up to 48 hours, according to district

A section of West Saanich Road may be closed until Thursday while crews assess areas damaged by Monday’s storm.

The District of Saanich says it’s making the move after noting significant road erosion in multiple areas along the main roadway. As a result, full barricades have been set up, closing West Saanich Road between Prospect Lake Road and Hartland Avenue.

Road closed ahead signs have also been posted at West Saanich Road south of Keating Crossroad, at Old West Saanich Road, south of Wallace Drive, south of Interurban Road, and north of Wilkinson Road.

