Storm-smashed boat pulled off rocks of Cattle Point in Oak Bay

A 23-foot sailboat that broke free from its anchor was smashed against Cattle Point during the early October south-easterly storms. (Ron Geezin Photo)A 23-foot sailboat that broke free from its anchor was smashed against Cattle Point during the early October south-easterly storms. (Ron Geezin Photo)
Eagle Eye Marine services removed this severely damaged sailboat from Cattle Point on Thursday. (Nick Boychuk Photo)Eagle Eye Marine services removed this severely damaged sailboat from Cattle Point on Thursday. (Nick Boychuk Photo)
Eagle Eye Marine services removed this severely damaged sailboat from Cattle Point on Thursday. (Nick Boychuk Photo)Eagle Eye Marine services removed this severely damaged sailboat from Cattle Point on Thursday. (Nick Boychuk Photo)

A 23-foot sailboat that broke free from its anchor last week was removed from Cattle Point on Thursday.

The heavy winds pushed the boat past Willows Beach onto the Cattle Point rocks where it’s hull was busted open and the boat sank.

Eagle Eye Marine services commuted in from Salt Spring Island to remove the boat, contracted by Transport Canada’s vessels of concern program for wrecked boats. They floated it and dragged it out of the water using the Cattle Point boat ramp.

“When we got there the whole half was destroyed,” said Nick Boychuk of Eagle Eye Marine.

READ MORE: Cadboro Bay’s last wreck sinks in Oak Bay waters

The owner at this point is unknown. The wreck was taken to Eagle Eye Marine’s storage yard in Duncan until Transport Canada officials confirm whether it can be disposed of, Boychuk said.

Eagle Eye Marina pulls out about 30 boats a year, though some are private and by owner, Boychuk said.

Meanwhile, about eight boats remain wrecked in and along the shores of Cadboro Bay, with another possible boat coming, said local Jerry Donaldson, who keeps close tabs on the situation.

“Yesterday we were alerted to a ninth boat in the mooring field on the Cadboro Bay/Oak Bay border whose mooring is chafed off and which is poised to be the next boat on the beach in the next storm,” Donaldson said.

READ ALSO: Dead Boat disposal team work midnight shift to pull boats from Caddy Bay

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting
Next story
Langford, Colwood, Sidney lead region in housing starts

Just Posted

A 23-foot sailboat that broke free from its anchor was smashed against Cattle Point during the early October south-easterly storms. (Ron Geezin Photo)
Storm-smashed boat pulled off rocks of Cattle Point in Oak Bay

Sailboat a casualty of last week’s big storms

More than 250 riders took part in the fifth annual Tripleshot CrossFondo, which riders across parts of the Saanich Peninsula, including this field near Sluggett Farms. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Tripleshot CrossFondo rides across Saanich Peninsula

More than 250 cyclists took part in mystery-course race

City of Victoria crews will soon be gathering up fallen leaves in neighbourhoods and city parks. First up on the pickup list are the James Bay, Fairfield, Rockland, Gonzales and South Jubilee neighbourhoods, starting Oct. 19. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
Victoria city leaf pickup a sure sign of fall

Residential pickup begins Oct. 19, drop-offs can happen anytime at city yard

Local New Democrat Zeb King welcomed Premier John Horgan during a brief photo opportunity in Sidney Monday afternoon (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
NDP leader John Horgan predicts party will ‘flip’ Saanich North and the Islands

Incumbent MLA Adam Olsen calls Horgan’s claim ‘bold’

A B.C. man decided to create a website to help people find family doctors accepting patients. Because Victoria is considered high-demand, clinic openings can’t be posted publicly. (Unsplash)
Greater Victoria in high-demand on website that connects B.C. residents with doctors

Nanaimo man started project to help people find family physicians accepting patients

(Screenshot)
UPDATE: No tsunami threat in B.C. after 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

Sand Point, Alaska under tsunami warning

Advance polls are open from Oct. 15 to 21 with election day on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Candidates, forums, where to vote and more

A passer-by walks past a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada ‘yet to see’ deaths due to recent COVID surge as cases hit 200,000

Much of the increase in case numbers can be attributed to Ontario and Quebec

Police confirm human remains were found in a recycling bin in Vancouver on Oct. 18, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Human remains found in recycling bin floating near Vancouver beach

Police asking nearby residents to see if their recycling bin has gone missing

(File photo)
RCMP: Two men face charges in reported Parksville fatal hit-and-run

Investigation into man’s death began in August of 2019

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson visits a North Vancouver daycare to announce his party’s election promises for child care, Oct. 9, 2020. (B.C. Liberal Party video)
B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Steven Michael Bacon pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang. (Photos submitted)
Accused pleads not guilty in Nanaimo teen’s 2017 murder

Steven Bacon appeared in Nanaimo court Monday via video link from Thunder Bay

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Most Read