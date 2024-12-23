Stormy weather to blow over B.C. coast over Christmas holidays

Series of storms moving in from the Pacific over the next few days

The Christmas season will see some stormy weather visit British Columbia’s coastline.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada notes a low pressure centre off the coast will bring strong winds Monday morning and intensify throughout the evening.

The statement goes on to say that a powerful system will then hit the north coast late Tuesday evening, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to continue until early Thursday.

In the more populated areas further south, winds will intensify this evening and impact western and northern Vancouver Island. Late in the evening the winds will increase through the Strait of Georgia and the Strait of Juan de Fuca and impact East Vancouver Island including Victoria and areas near the water of Metro Vancouver. The system will move out of the area before Tuesday morning.

Then, on Wednesday, (Dec. 25), powerful frontal system will arrive on the south coast and Vancouver Island early Wednesday morning. Very strong winds and heavy rain are expected to last until late in the evening.

A weaker low pressure system will approach Vancouver Island late on Thursday, (Dec. 26), and spread strong winds across Vancouver Island and the south coast overnight.

The B.C. coastline has been besieged by storms as of late, with a wind warning being issued Sunday for the province’s north and central coast.

The weekend before, Environment Canada says a storm saw wind gusts climb as high as 96 kilometres per hour at the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in Delta and 115 kilometres per hour on Saturna Island, located midway between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

That same storm triggered a mudslide, which killed two people and cut off access to the Sea to Sky Highway between Vancouver and Whistler.