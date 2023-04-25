Stranger startles residents in Oak Bay living room with 2 a.m. mistake

Resident being scammed for $3,000 among the calls to police last week

Oak Bay police located a suspect hours after a resident was startled by a stranger in their living room.

The resident of the 1200-block of Beach Drive called police on April 21 around 2 a.m. to report a man fled on foot once discovered in the home.

The man gained access through an unlocked sliding glass door, Oak Bay police said in a news release. A dog from the West Shore RCMP K9 unit was called in, but could not track the trespasser.

Oak Bay officers located a suspect a few hours later and learned the man had entered the wrong home. The residents did not pursue charges.

It was among the 74 calls for service to the department the week of April 16 to 23.

Resident scammed of $3,000

An Oak Bay resident is out $3,000 after a fraudster texted pretending to be their adult child in need of cash.

The fraudster said they needed money to pay outstanding bills, and was calling from an unusual phone number because of those bills. The resident sent two e-transfers before police were notified April 21.

Squatter suspect sought

Oak Bay police were called to the 1200-block of Beach Drive for a squatter, but didn’t find anyone April 22. Police are investigating, with a potential identification for the male suspect provided by a witness.

Lack of insurance costs $598

Oak Bay police remind residents to check heir insurance after hitting the driver of a small vehicle with a big fine last week. An officer on patrol in the 1700-block of Cedar Hill X Road on April 18 around 1 p.m. stopped a driver on a motorized scooter and investigated for operating without active insurance. The driver was charged with driving without insurance which comes with a $598 fine.

Found wallet reunited with owner

A Good Samaritan turned a wallet in to Oak Bay Police Department April 17. It was reunited with its owner, earning kudos to the from law enforcement for “doing the right thing.”

Seawall tagged

Oak Bay police documented and are investigating after graffiti appeared April 20 on the seawall of McNeill Bay.

