Strangers come together to replace children’s Christmas bikes stolen in Penticton

Kids bikes were left for less than 10 minutes before being swiped on New Year’s Day

Kids, ages 2, and 4, are all smiles after receiving new bikes from total strangers. Their bikes were stolen on New Year's Day when out for a walk near Penticton Ave. By the next day, strangers donated to replace the bikes. (Dawn Jones Facebook)

A Penticton family is paying it forward after total strangers came together to replace their young children’s bikes that were stolen during a walk in the trails near Penticton Avenue on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

Dawn Jones and her husband were on their daily walk, up near the water treatment plant on Penticton Avenue when they met a distraught family who had just noticed their kids’ bikes stolen in the few minutes they walked away from them.

Originally, the kids, ages two and four, were on their bikes, a strider bike and mountain bike, while mom and dad walked. But the kids got tired of biking so they tucked the two small bikes behind a tree and walked for five to 10 minutes so the kids could play in the snow, said Jones.

When the family came back, the bikes were gone.

Jones and her husband walked up just as they discovered the bikes missing.

“The parents couldn’t believe it. They were gone from the bikes for only five minutes and they were stolen. How did someone walk by in that time, see the bikes and take them? My heart just goes out to the two little kids who probably got the bikes for Christmas and now they’re gone,” said Jones who took to the Facebook page Penticton locals helping locals.

Jones got their name and phone number and promised to call them if she heard anything or saw the bikes for sale on any online selling sites.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Penticton thief pretends to shovel driveways, steals from yards

“This young couple didn’t ask for anything, they just looked so darn sad as all they were doing was taking their young kids out for some fresh air fun.”

What happened next is an example of the kind of caring community Penticton is. Donations came pouring in to replace the stolen bikes.

“Through the kindness of total strangers I was able to go to Canadian Tire and buy new bikes for these wee little kids,” Jones posted to Facebook.

“I honestly only posted the story to prevent someone from buying the stolen bikes,” said Jones. “I never thought it would turn out the way it did.”

Jones gave the bikes to the small children this weekend.

“Their happy little faces say it all,” she said about giving the kids new bikes.

The parents then took to Facebook to thank all the strangers who came together to help.

“To the generous people of Penticton who donated towards my children’s bikes, thank you. On New Year’s day my wife, four-year-old son and two-year-old daughter decided to go for a walk down memory lane in the area we had purchased our first home (at the Bridgewater subdivision),” the dad wrote in a Facebook post.

“We wanted to show the kids our first home and the waterfall at the end of the walking trail. On our way back from the falls we discovered our children’s bikes had been stolen. It was certainly heartbreaking as the bikes were gifts and meant a lot to us.

“We were not expecting new bikes for the kids the very next day but that’s exactly what happened. We are very grateful and appreciative. My kids have been riding the bikes around the house all evening. You all transformed a negative moment in our lives into a very positive one.”

But this feel-good story doesn’t end there.

The stolen bikes were found and turned into the police, Jones told the Western News.

“The mom emailed me today asking if I wanted the bikes back to return them to Canadian Tire or she could find a needy family to donate to,” said Jones.

“Lana (the mom) used to work with high-risk families so she knows a lot of needy children. I told her to please donate. It’s still Christmas time and there’s probably lots of needy children out there. She’s going to find a family and give them the bikes. So the kindness of Penticton will get paid forward.”


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. motor coach industry at the breaking point, says Victoria operator
Next story
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Just Posted

Skiers at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. (Photo: Amy Attas)
Victoria snowboarder dies on Mount Washington

A 22-year-old man was snowboarding inbounds and fell in open intermediate terrain

Idle tour buses lined up at Ogden Point on a sunny afternoon at the Victoria waterfront. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. motor coach industry at the breaking point, says Victoria operator

John Wilson wants province to know bus companies are critical to B.C.’s tourism economy

David Boudinot has been going on daily litter-picking walks through his neighbourhood of Fernwood since June. (David Boudinot/Twitter)
Fernwood ‘litter picker’ collects over 300 litres in under a month

David Boudinot collects two to four pailfuls each morning

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)
‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow is the second Greater Victoria municipal politician to admit to traveling in December

File
Vancouver, Victoria among top 10 tech markets in Canada

Tech education and industry continue to boom in B.C.

Patient prepared for operation at Cambie Surgery Centre in Vancouver, 2016. The B.C. government has contracted for surgeries in private clinics as well as adding hospital capacity to catch up on 30,000 procedures to prepare for COVID-19 cases in the medical system. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. surgery wait list getting shorter after COVID-19 disruption

Medical staff added after wait times doubled for some

Snuneymuxw First Nation. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vaccine request quickly granted to combat Nanaimo-area First Nation COVID-19 outbreak

Snuneymuxw elders receiving Moderna vaccine starting today at pop-up clinic on reserve

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of arrival in Canada

Gerry Dore, the man who died in the fire at Lewis Street Apartments on New Year’s Eve, is pictured with his daughter Dawn who has begun a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral. (Submitted photo)
Victim of New Year’s Eve blaze in Duncan described as “good man”

Daughter of Gerry Dore starts GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral

Megan Desjarlais was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 4. (Submitted)
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP looking for missing woman

Megan Desjarlais, 34, was last seen on Jan. 4

Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, is shown in a handout photo. Hill says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking the vaccine, even though no vaccines have yet been studied on those populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Women are overrepresented in many of the occupations at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure

Kids, ages two and four, are all smiles after receiving new bikes from total strangers. Their bikes were stolen on New Year’s Day when out for a walk near Penticton Ave. By the next day, strangers donated to replace the bikes. (Dawn Jones Facebook)
Strangers come together to replace children’s Christmas bikes stolen in Penticton

Kids bikes were left for less than 10 minutes before being swiped on New Year’s Day

Bernard and Max Trest launched COVID Reported Facebook page to crowdsource and compile exposures at workplaces, etc., that may otherwise not be being made public. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad, son launch online map for anonymous COVID-19 reporting

Bernard Trest said ‘COVID Reported’ initiative is about helping people protect themselves

People brave strong winds along the Ogden Point breakwater during wind warnings issued by Environment Canada along the south coast as a frontal system pushes across Vancouver Island during the first major storm of the year in Victoria, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Conditions easing, ferry travel resumes after wind, rain batter B.C. coast

Just over 5,000 customers remained in the dark early Wednesday

Most Read