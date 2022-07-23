Strategic OCP update to use input from survey of Saanich residents

Survey topics for the strategic official community plan update include new housing forms in neighbourhoods, land uses along major roads and building walkable communities. (Courtesy of District of Saanich)

Saanich residents are now invited to participate in a survey to give early input into the strategic update of the municipality’s official community plan.

District staff will write draft policies for review early next year with input from the survey to address emerging priorities. The public survey focuses on topics like new housing forms in neighbourhoods, land uses along major corridors as well as building complete, walkable communities.

“Hearing from the public at this early stage is important to help us develop draft policy that reflects broader community priorities and responds to pressing challenges, including housing and climate change,” Saanich community planning project manager Amber Walker said in a release.

The strategic update will incorporate recent work such as the climate plan, housing strategy and active transportation plan into the OCP. It will also integrate updated demographic data and develop new land-use policy. Other priorities of the update include refining the OCP’s sustainability approach and strengthening monitoring processes.

More information and a link to the online survey – available now through Sept. 25 – can be found at saanich.ca under news and events. To request a paper copy of the survey, email amber.walker@saanich.ca or call 250-475-5494 ext. 3452.

