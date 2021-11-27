Streamflow advisory upgraded to flood watch for most of Vancouver Island

Flooding on Martindale Road in Parksville. There is a flood watch in effect for most of Vancouver Island, with the B.C. River Forecast Centre warning of “potential for flood flows” on the Englishman River and elsewhere. (Black Press file photo)

Most of Vancouver Island is now on a flood watch with another atmospheric river reaching B.C.’s coast today, Nov. 27.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre upgraded its high streamflow advisories to flood watches in the south, east, central and west regions of Vancouver Island. The Island’s north region remain under a high streamflow advisory.

Environment Canada rainfall warnings are in effect for the east coast of the Island from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, with 50-70 millimetres of precipitation expected, and also on the west coast of the Island, which could see rainfall in excess of 100mm or even 130mm around Port Renfrew.

“Rivers are expected to see rises through Saturday and overnight into Sunday,” notes the flood watch, adding that weather forecasts and hydrologic modelling and assessments suggest the potential for flooding in areas south half of Campbell River with most focused rainfall around Port Renfrew through to Cowichan Lake and the Sooke River watershed.

The flood watch advises of potential flood flows around the Koksilah River, Chemainus River, Cowichan River, Englishman River and surrounding areas.

“The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period,” the river forecast centre notes.

The Regional District of Nanaimo issued a press release about the flood watch, and said “residents in low-lying areas should take precautions including implementing their personal preparedness plans early and moving to higher ground.”

READ ALSO: High streamflow advisory issued for Vancouver Island rivers



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather