City of Victoria crews load a fallen streetlight onto a truck. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Streetlight replacements can cost up to $8,000 in Victoria, $10,000 in Langford

Cost varies depending on the extent of the damage

Replacing and repairing a fallen streetlight can cost up to $8,000 in Victoria.

On Tuesday morning, a driver collided with a streetlight near the intersection of Finlayson and Cook streets. Traffic was delayed for several hours as crews from the City of Victoria loaded the streetlight onto a truck and assessed the rest of the damage.

City staff are still working to determine the extent of the damage at Cook and Finlayson but repairs could cost thousands.

READ ALSO: New downtown Victoria hotel slated to replace two heritage buildings

If only the streetlight itself was affected, crews can put up a temporary pole, said Ross Kenny, manager of construction and operations for the transportation department. A replacement streetlight can cost between $1,500 and $2,000.

The repair job becomes more complicated and more expensive if the concrete base was also impacted. The base anchors the street and traffic lights underground, Kenny said. The bases are five-feet wide and about as tall as a person which means they’re set deep in the ground. To access the bases, crews need to excavate which increases the costs, Kenny explained.

Also, once things are exposed, staff often come across old electrical equipment that must be brought up to code before the hole can be closed, Kenny said. City staff are aware of the areas in town where equipment may not be up to code and an upgrade process is underway, but if code issues are noticed during other repair work, they must be corrected right away.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich crash injures five after woman runs red light

Between the streetlight replacement, excavation, base repairs and electrical upgrades, one collision with a streetlight can cost up to $8000, Kenny explained. Often, the driver’s insurance will cover some of the costs for replacement and repairs, he noted.

According to the Langford Engineering Department, replacing a standard streetlight can cost the City anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000 while the ornamental streetlights can be replaced for under $6,000.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Sooke Mounties attempt to identify suspects in robbery, assault

Just Posted

Sooke Mounties attempt to identify suspects in robbery, assault

Three teens attack man on Maple Avenue

CRD parks board sends staff to gather options on funding Saanich’s Kings Park initiative

Staff will consider options to contribute funding and report back to Saanich

Esquimalt approves 10-storey development with ground floor health clinic

The project at 899 Esquimalt Rd. received mixed opinions from local residents

Velocity expert testifies SUV sped up to 90 km/h ahead of crash that left Saanich girl unresponsive

Tenessa Nikirk is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

Sidney session highlights work opportunities for people with physical or mental disabilities

Information session scheduled for Friday at SHOAL Centre

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

Environmental group to host ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver on Black Friday

Climate strike event to be held on the same day

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada in 2018: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

RCMP seek assistance in search for missing Vancouver Island man

The Comox Valley RCMP are requesting assistance from the public to locate… Continue reading

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

Most Read