Ellen Connor says they’ve had to raise the cost of their monthly fees around $5 a person to afford buying additional pieces of equipment, to fulfill provincial health protocols. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Ellen Connor says they’ve had to raise the cost of their monthly fees around $5 a person to afford buying additional pieces of equipment, to fulfill provincial health protocols. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Strict ‘no sparring’ rule keeps boxers safe during pandemic

Sooke Boxing Club keeps pace with new health regulations

Ellen Connor believes her no-nonsense approach at her boxing club in Sooke has helped keep the community safe, amid some group indoor fitness classes temporarily suspended across B.C.

Sooke Boxing Club credits a large part of its success in avoiding a potential COVID-19 outbreak by not allowing sparring in the boxing ring since the moment it re-opened in June.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered the temporary closure of all high-risk indoor group physical activities, including spin classes, hot yoga and high-intensity interval training, until Dec. 7. The Health Ministry also asked that facilities hosting gymnastics, dance studios, martial arts, pilates, cheerleading, and strength and conditioning to update their COVID safety plans before resuming operations.

The Sooke Boxing Club, a non-profit organization with five volunteer boxing coaches, has been able to accommodate 12 athletes in its space while adhering to provincial health guidelines.

If you’re in the boxing facility, you’ve got a mask on, disinfectant spray nearby and are maintaining a two-metre distance by staying inside your square box outlined by bold, white tape on the floor.

READ MORE: Sooke boxing duo empowers women

“We didn’t want to open that door [for sparring] … because it could end up as a detriment for all of us,” Connor said. “Luckily, the new restrictions now say sparring is not allowed, and we don’t have to make too many new adjustments to stay open.”

She said that the decision to call off sparring lost her a few athletes, but that’s alright with her.

Connor said she has a wide demographic at the boxing club, which falls out of the norm of mostly 20 to 30-year-olds wanting to hook and uppercut their way to the boxing ring.

The club, located at 6686 Sooke Rd, teaches children in elementary school to people in their 60s. Two of their newest coaches are 15 and 16, respectively.

Connor’s daughter, Jill, teaches a class by herself. She’s 15-years-old, but the amateur boxer who’s competed in 27 fights and counting has advanced skills compared to most club members.

The boxing club isn’t taking any new members. In addition, its Wonder Women boxing card, scheduled for May, is postponed.

Connor said she’s thankful that the community supported the club with various fundraising events, as they’ve been able to buy more pieces of equipment to accommodate provincial health guidelines.

Although the situation isn’t ideal, Connor maintains a positive outlook.

“It’s the moments where a parent tells me that their little guy was really looking to ‘Boxing Day’ that makes it worthwhile.”

ALSO READ: Sooke’s Wonder Women boxing card a smashing success

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BoxingSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Coach Ellen Connor says Sooke Boxing Club has been able to accommodate 12 customers in their underground space while adhering to provincial health guidelines. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Coach Ellen Connor says Sooke Boxing Club has been able to accommodate 12 customers in their underground space while adhering to provincial health guidelines. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Previous story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 24
Next story
Olympic champions Virtue, Moir and Tewksbury among 114 Order of Canada inductees

Just Posted

Trinity Kettyls and Mackenzie Rigg start their 5.4km loop in Gordon Head on Sunday cheered on by members of the Vikes soccer team. Theirs was the last lap of the 270km relay that raised over $67,000 towards the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada. (Armando Tura Photo)
Vikes Kick Cancer fundraiser in Saanich surpasses $67,000

Around the world, athletes virtually join Gordon Head relay

Brody Greer, 33, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 25. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police looking for high-risk missing man

Brody Greer, 33, last seen by police Nov. 5

Ellen Connor says the decision to not allow sparring since they re-opened in June lost a few customers, but was worth keeping the safety of the rest of her team from a potential COVID outbreak. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Strict ‘no sparring’ rule keeps boxers safe during pandemic

Sooke Boxing Club keeps pace with new health regulations

Island Health reported an exposure of COVID-19 at Sir James Douglas Elementary on Nov. 23. Those with high-risk exposures have been contacted directly, the health authority says. (Google maps)
Victoria elementary school added to list of COVID-19 exposures

Fairfield school is region’s third school listed with an exposure this month

A spokesperson for the Peninsula Country Market is upset that their third and final Winter Market won’t happen this Saturday in Central Saanich’s Centennial Park following moves by the municipality. (Facebook/Peninsula Country Market)
Central Saanich postpones weekend Winter Market, organizers upset

Lorea Tomsin said municipality’s move runs counter to provincial direction

Penny Hart is emotional outside the Saanich Police Department as she pleads for helpt to find her son Sean Hart last seen Nov. 6 at a health institution in Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: Mother of missing Saanich man begs public to help find her son

Sean Hart last seen leaving Saanich mental health facility Nov. 6

Gold medallists in the ice dance, free dance figure skating Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel
Olympic champions Virtue, Moir and Tewksbury among 114 Order of Canada inductees

Moir and Virtue catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018

Shoppers line up in front of a shop on Montreal’s Saint-Catherine Street in search of Black Friday deals in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Black Friday shopping in a pandemic: COVID-19 closes some stores, sales move online

Eric Morris, head of retail at Google Canada, says e-commerce in Canada has doubled during the pandemic.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(AP Photo/Haven Daley)
POLL: Do you think the current COVID-19 restrictions should continue beyond Dec. 7?

One week into the new restrictions to curtail the spread of the… Continue reading

School District 27 announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 this week (Nov. 23) at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Entire gym class at northern B.C. high school isolating after confirmed COVID case

Contact tracing by Interior Health led to the quarantine

After twice have their wedding plans altered due to COVID-19 restrictions, Suzanne Schmidt and Andrew Sturgess got married in Bakerview Park last weekend, with the only guests being their two daughters, Zoey (foreground) and Tessa. (Darren Ripka photo)
From New Zealand to Bakerview Park, B.C. couple weds in ‘backyard’

Twice scaled-down wedding ‘proof that good things still happen during bad times’

Police in Nanaimo are looking for a suspect who wore a black-and-white striped hoodie and rode a yellow mountain bike when he allegedly stole three children’s backpacks from a daycare facility. (Photo submitted)
VIDEO: Thief steals children’s backpacks from daycare in Nanaimo

Suspect rode a yellow mountain bike and made off with backpacks hanging on fence

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Most Read