Strike notice by B.C. ship and dock foremen contravenes the labour code: CIRB

Union had planned to begin striking Monday evening

The BC Maritime Employers Association says it has rescinded an industry-wide lockout notice after the Canada Industrial Relations Board found a looming strike by a union representing ship and dock foremen contravenes the Canada Labour Code.

The BCMEA said in a news release on Saturday that it had asked the CIRB to divert the upcoming strike against DP World Canada.

The association released another statement on Sunday saying the board has directed the union to rescind its July 5 strike notice.

It says the board’s decision finds ILWU Local 514 failed to bargain in good faith when it issued a strike notice based on a vote conducted among employees of only one member employer of the BCMEA.

The association says it is “disappointed that these steps needed to be taken to ensure the stability of Canada’s West Coast ports, but is pleased with the outcome of the board’s decision.”

It adds that regular cargo and passenger operations at B.C.’s ports will continue uninterrupted.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union said in a statement last month that 99 per cent of the nearly 600 longshore foremen who voted were against a “final offer” from the employers association.

