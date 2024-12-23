Striking B.C. aviation fuel workers say pipeline diversion could pose risk

BC Federation of Labour declares SGS Canada fuel ‘hot’, in firm’s dispute with ILWU Local 502

A union representing striking aviation fuel workers in British Columbia is warning that diversion of the fuel to get around the industrial action could pose an environmental hazard.

ILWU Local 502 says fuel from a tanker ship was diverted last week from a facility operated by employer SGS Canada to the Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby operated by Trans Mountain Corp.

It says it’s worried the aviation fuel will be transported to Vancouver’s airport via the Pembina pipeline that runs out of the Westridge terminal.

The union says the Pembina pipeline is aging and residents would be “rightfully concerned about possible jet fuel leaks” in their neighbourhoods.

The BC Federation of Labour is supporting the striking workers by issuing a declaration last week that the SGS Canada fuel is “hot,” meaning that members and affiliates are urged not to handle the cargo until the dispute is resolved.

The SGS workers have been on strike since Dec. 12, and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The federation says its “hot” declaration doesn’t prevent work which is “immediately necessary for safety and environmental protection.”