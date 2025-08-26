String of assaults in Duncan under police investigation

RCMP arrest two youths

A string of assaults that took place between Coronation Avenue and James Street in Duncan on Aug. 4 are under investigation by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

Police officers responded quickly to reports of someone being assaulted with a weapon in that area at approximately 10 p.m. that night.

When police arrived on scene, they located the first victim, then quickly a second victim. Both had suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital by Emergency Health Services.

It was determined that a group of youth approached the victims and two of them committed the assault.

All the youth fled when police arrived, but the police located security cameras that led to the arrest of the two youth.

“Thankfully, police responded and worked quickly to arrest the subjects without further incident," said RCMP Const. Kyle Hicks, lead investigator in the case.

“We want to ensure the public’s safety and remind everyone to be vigilant of their surroundings and to call police if you have any concerns for your safety.”

Through investigation, police discovered that two other assaults took place around 9:30 the same evening on two unknown victims in separate incidents at the Coronation Mall area.

Police are still seeking to identify these two victims.

Anyone who witnessed these incidents or has relevant security camera or dash camera video taken between 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Aug. 4 is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.