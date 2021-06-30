Saanich firefighters and police have responded to several dumpster fires over the past few days. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich firefighters and police have responded to several dumpster fires over the past few days. (Black Press Media file photo)

String of Saanich dumpster fires sparks concern from police, fire departments

Police encouraging any witnesses to come forward with more information

Four dumpster fires that occurred in Saanich over the past two days are currently being investigated by police as arson.

A small fire was started next to a dumpster on June 28 at 11:25 p.m. in the 3200-block of Douglas Street, another was lit inside a dumpster just 10 minutes later in the 700-block of Tolmie Avenue.

June 29 saw another fire at 2 p.m. inside a grease bin in the 3100-block of Tillicum Road, and on June 30 at 2:45 a.m., a dumpster was lit on fire at Colquitz Middle School located on Dumeresq Street.

ALSO READ: Sudden death toll rises to 98 in Vancouver amid scorching heat wave

The Saanich Police Department noted in a release that although the fires were contained to the immediate area, the weather conditions could have caused the fires to spread.

Police are continuing their investigation into the fires and ask anyone with information to contact their non-emergency line at 250-475-4321. Anyone who sees a fire is reminded to call 911.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fireSaanich Police Department

Previous story
B.C. to fund ‘Behind the Mask’ mental health video series for children, teens
Next story
Victim wants Surrey pub held liable for allegedly over-serving patron who punched him

Just Posted

sig
Sooke councillors bill district $6,381.95 for expenses

The RCMP use an excavator to extract an old-growth logging protester from a blockade in the Fairy Creek area on Vancouver Island. (Submitted)
Protester removal by excavator at Vancouver Island logging blockades raising concerns

Saanich firefighters and police have responded to several dumpster fires over the past few days. (Black Press Media file photo)
String of Saanich dumpster fires sparks concern from police, fire departments

Amid its second straight cancelled West Coast League season, the Victoria HarbourCats are hoping the recently relaxed public gathering restrictions will allow them to play exhibition games this summer. (Photo by Christian J. Stewart/Victoria HarbourCats)
Victoria HarbourCats exploring possibility of exhibition ball games for late summer