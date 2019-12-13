String of ‘suspicious’ fires ignite investigation by Saanich police

Four small fires were set in first two weeks of December

Saanich Police Department is investigating a string of small fires reported in various locations since Dec. 6.

We are currently investigating several small fires that have been reported in Saanich over the past week, which resulted in some minor property damage. As we continue to investigate, we urge the public to continue to report any fires they see, no matter the nature. — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) December 12, 2019

Several fires were reported in Saanich over the course of the week – two in the first week of December and two in the second week. Each resulted in minor property damage but have been deemed suspicious, says Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for Saanich police.

Police aren’t able to reveal the locations of the fires as the investigation is ongoing, but Anastasiades noted that the public needs to be vigilant.

All fires should be reported to authorities – no matter the size, location or nature, Anastasiades said. Witnesses should call 911 to alert the fire department and if the fire matches the other fires being investigated, police will be brought in.

