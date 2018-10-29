Strong support for Deep Cove Chalet after weekend fire

This photo, posted to social media Sunday shows extensive damage to the dining room at Deep Cove Chalet after a fire broke out in the North Saanich restaurant Saturday. (Liz Waibel/Facebook)

After the fire at Deep Cove Chalet, online commenters were shocked and saddened by the loss. The 46 year-old North Saanich restaurant suffered a kitchen fire Saturday evening, travelling through an exhaust vent onto the roof. It caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

RELATED: Fire damanges Deep Cove Chalet in North Saanich

Deborah Bulk said she planned to support the owners, Pierre and Bev Koffel, to the best of her ability and to “shower them with love.”

Former Sidney councillor Erin Bremner-Mitchell said she hoped the rebuild would be smooth and quick.

Many longtime patrons were quick to express support.

“Hope to see you reopen soon as Deep Cove Chalet was our favorite place for many years,” said Tom and Barb Kummerfield.

—with files from Kristyn Anthony