This photo, posted to social media Sunday shows extensive damage to the dining room at Deep Cove Chalet after a fire broke out in the North Saanich restaurant Saturday. (Liz Waibel/Facebook)

Strong support for Deep Cove Chalet after weekend fire

North Saanich restaurant suffered $100,000 in damage after kitchen fire

After the fire at Deep Cove Chalet, online commenters were shocked and saddened by the loss. The 46 year-old North Saanich restaurant suffered a kitchen fire Saturday evening, travelling through an exhaust vent onto the roof. It caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

RELATED: Fire damanges Deep Cove Chalet in North Saanich

Deborah Bulk said she planned to support the owners, Pierre and Bev Koffel, to the best of her ability and to “shower them with love.”

Former Sidney councillor Erin Bremner-Mitchell said she hoped the rebuild would be smooth and quick.

Many longtime patrons were quick to express support.

“Hope to see you reopen soon as Deep Cove Chalet was our favorite place for many years,” said Tom and Barb Kummerfield.

—with files from Kristyn Anthony

Previous story
Oak Bay Police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint
Next story
Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Just Posted

Victoria police Halloween live-stream reports fights, large parties

Officers responded to hundreds of calls Oct. 26-28

Strong support for Deep Cove Chalet after weekend fire

North Saanich restaurant suffered $100,000 in damage after kitchen fire

Oak Bay Police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

$230 ticket the first cannabis fine in the community

From killer to orca: Uvic professor writes on society’s changing relationship with whales

Jason Colby speaks to the history of orcas, who were still live captured just decades ago

Another earthquake registered off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.0 earthquake comes one week after multiple quakes shook the same region

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

Parks Canada says cannabis will be treated like tobacco in Pacific Rim National Park

“We ask park users to be courteous to those around them.”

Two puppies saved after being trapped on a B.C. cliff for days

Mission Search and Rescue located and rescued two St. Bernard puppies in Hatzic area

B.C.’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

“Sometimes you’ve got to put your pants on and get things done”

Canada Post workers in four Lower Mainland cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Most Read