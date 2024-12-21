Strong winds expected along B.C. as Environment Canada issues weather warnings

Wind gusts could reach 110km/h

Residents of parts of the British Columbia coast are again bracing for high winds, with gusts forecasted to reach 110 km/h in some areas.

Environment Canada says a wind warning has been issued in parts of B.C.’s central coast including Bella Bella and Klemtu.

The forecast calls for high winds as a “vigorous frontal system” moves into the region, possibly damaging buildings and causing power outages.

A separate wind warning has also been issued for parts of the Howe Sound area just north of Metro Vancouver, where gusts are expected to reach 100 km/h.

The warning area covers a number of communities on the Sea to Sky Highway linking Vancouver and Whistler, including Squamish, Britannia Beach and Lions Bay.

The latest warnings come just days after winds approaching 140 km/h were recorded on Vancouver Island, while a severe windstorm last weekend led to a mudslide that killed at least one person in the Sea to Sky area.