Strong winds are expected to hit south Vancouver Island late Friday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Strong winds expected to hit Greater Victoria Friday afternoon

Low pressure system approaching south coast of B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Greater Victoria as a “fast-moving, deepening low pressure system” approaches the south coast of B.C.

The weather system is expected to brings strong winds to coastal B.C., approaching north Vancouver Island Friday afternoon and tracking across Vancouver Island in the evening.

Late Friday afternoon strong southwest winds between 50 and 70 km/h will affect southern sections of Greater Victoria such as Esquimalt and downtown Victoria. The Southern Gulf Islands, southern sections of Metro Vancouver and the western section of the Lower Fraser Valley will also be impacted.

Western Vancouver Island from Zeballos to Sooke is currently under a warning for “strong winds that may cause damage.”

READ ALSO: Victoria snowfall breaks 49-year-old record; wind warnings in effect

