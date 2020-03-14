Strong winds left almost 6,000 without power in the South Island region on Saturday. (BC Hyrdo Outage Map)

Strong winds hit South Island leaving almost 6,000 without power

More gusts up to 90 km/hr can be expected through Saturday, Environment Canada says

Strong winds caused damage and power outages throughout the South Island on Friday evening and Environment Canada has issued another wind warning for March 14.

In the early hours of Saturday, Environment Canada indicated that winds gusting at up to 90 km/h can be expected throughout the morning as an arctic front passes through. Winds will ease off near midday but will remain blustery, meteorologists say.

READ ALSO: Environment Canada issues wind warning across Greater Victoria

By 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, more than 100 power outages had been reported to BC Hydro throughout the province – nearly 20 of which are on the South Island leaving close to 6,000 without power.

In the Sooke and West Shore area more than 3,600 homes were affected. In Saanich, due to several outages including a large one affecting Cadboro Bay and the University of Victoria campus, some 2,200 homes had no power. On the Peninsula, almost 40 customers are waiting for power to be restored.

According to a 7:45 a.m. update from BC Hydro, heavy winds overnight and into Saturday morning caused “significant outages in the region.” Hydro crews are out working to repair downed poles and wires to restore power to affected customers.

READ ALSO: Here's what's cancelled in Greater Victoria due to coronavirus pandemic

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” reads Environment Canada’s Saturday warning.

B.C. residents are asked to check the Environment Canada website for alerts and report severe weather by email at BCstorm@canada.ca or on Twitter using #BCStorm. An outage map can be viewed at bchydro.com.

Environment Canada weatherpower outagesWindstorm

