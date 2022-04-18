Strong winds in Greater Victoria prompt warning about potential damage

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Monday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

People in Greater Victoria woke up to strong winds to start off the week, with gusts up to 90 km/h expected on Monday morning.

A weather warning has been issued for the coastal regions near the Haro Strait as Environment Canada says strong winds may cause damage.

The weather authority said strong southeasterly winds have developed ahead of an approaching weather system. Winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 prevail along coastal regions near Haro Strait.

The winds are expected to ease around noon. Environment Canada said drivers should be prepared for changing road conditions due to the high winds and the gusts may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

