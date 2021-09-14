Strong winds starting overnight prompt weather statement for Greater Victoria

A special weather statement has been issued for Greater Victoria, warning of winds gusting up to 70 km/h for the B.C. inner south coast into Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 15).
A cold front is expected to cross southern B.C. tonight, with the strong winds developing overnight. After persisting through the morning, Environment Canada said the gusts should ease by Wednesday afternoon.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.