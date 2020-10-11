Strong winds to gust over Vancouver Island today

Environment Canada issues special weather statement

Strong winds will blow across Vancouver Island today, forecasts Environment Canada.

A special weather statement was issued Sunday morning for the east coast of Vancouver Island from Victoria to Campbell River, as well as the west coast of the Island.

The statement noted that a low-pressure centre is on its way and will move “right over Victoria” late Sunday evening and quickly move through to the Lower Mainland overnight.

Environment Canada forecasts winds gusting from 50-70 kilometres per hour over the Strait of Georgia, with wind speeds at 60-80km/h over areas of the Island’s west coast.

“Currently, the track and depth of the low suggest wind speeds will stay just below warning thresholds but some power outages are still likely,” the statement notes.

