Structural movers relocate house from Langford to Chemainus

Traffic will be affected from midnight to 4 a.m.

Belton Bros. Structural Movers will be transporting a house (not the one pictured above) from Goldstream Provincial Park to Cobble Hill late Thursday night and into Friday morning. (Belton Bros. Facebook photo)

A structural moving company is moving a house up the Malahat.

Belton Bros. Structural Movers and House Movers have completed day one of transporting a house up the Malahat from Langford to Chemainus and will continue the move this Thursday evening (Aug. 30) into Friday morning.

The house is currently sitting in Goldstream Provincial Park.

In a Facebook post, Cory Belton, house moving foreman with Belton Bros., noted that passing a vehicle that is moving a house is not safe.

“This is time consuming and there will be spotters and many pilot cars, which are all two-way radio controlled,” he said in the post. “We will let traffic by safely when we can do so … Passing a house on the road is not safe as we have to weave around signs and hydro poles.”

Drivers should expect delays and yield to spotters and traffic flaggers from midnight to 4 a.m.

