Structure too unstable to confirm body in Coldstream house fire

One occupant of the home is unaccounted for

RCMP are investigating the discovery of suspected human remains in the Coldstream house fire.

1 / 1 RCMP are investigating the discovery of suspected human remains in the Coldstream house fire. Advertisement

A potentially tragic discovery is being investigated in a house fire.

A Coldstream home was destroyed in a fire July 24 that started around 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters battled the blaze all afternoon, managing to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

But during an initial examination, firefighters discovered what are suspected to be human remains inside the extremely damaged structure.

Fire inspector Keith Green says an excavator will be brought in to safely dismantle the home so crews can investigate further.

"The structure is too unstable to send anyone in," Green said.

RCMP report one occupant of the home is unaccounted for and is believed to have been inside at the time and unable to escape the fire.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and will be assisting with the investigation.

“Given the conditions at the scene, confirming the potential remains and determining the circumstances surrounding the fire will take some time,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“We’re still very early in our investigation and right now our priority is to ensure the safety of those examining the site and preserving any potential evidence. The scene will be secured until a more detailed examination can take place.”

Updated information will be provided when available.