B.C. First Nations chief removed from office for misconduct

Ralph Leon, Jr. ousted after alleged unauthorized spending, misconduct

Sts'ailes First Nation Chief Ralph Leon, Jr. has been removed from office as of Friday, Aug. 30.

According to a release from Sts'ailes dated Aug. 30, the nation's council was advised in early August that Leon allegedly committed various acts of misconduct, including unauthorized and unverified spending, pay advances, excessive purchase of technology and failure to attend critical meetings. The council notified the chief of the charges on Aug. 2, placing safeguards upon him to protect the membership until the investigation was complete.

Council met in-camera with the chief on Wednesday, Aug. 27, to address the concerns. Leon was provided the opportunity to respond to the allegations, and council determined the misconduct was founded.

Council later learned that Leon allegedly failed to abide by the temporary safeguards, which ultimately resulted in the council voting to eject the chief from office, effective immediately.

"As Sts'ailes leadership, the Chief and Council all swore an Oath to Office and made commitments to you, the people, to lead Sts'ailes through good governance," the release stated. "Unfortunately, as a result of the Chief's misconduct, response to the misconduct and his breach of the safeguards, the Chief broke this commitment and Council believes that he failed to act in accordance with his fiduciary duties to the membership."

A second statement from council is forthcoming detailing the next steps forward, but no timeline has been announced as of Monday (Sept. 2) afternoon.

Leon is also facing a public mischief charge stemming from a June 2022 incident. He is due in Vancouver Provincial Court on Sept. 6.