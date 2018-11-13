Student arrested at Vancouver Island elementary school

Pupils never in danger, incident unrelated to the school

Students at Maple Bay Elementary in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island got home from school Tuesday with stories of the arrest of a classmate during their lunch break but parents can take comfort knowing their children were never in harm’s way.

School District 79 spokesman Mike Russell confirmed that a student had indeed been taken into custody but he was unable to provide further details.

“The RCMP did arrest a student after an investigation into actions taken by that student which are unrelated to our school,” Russell said. “Due to the age of the student, and, that the facts of the case are now before the courts, we are limited in what information we are able to release.”

Russell went on to say that no member of the school community was at risk, and reiterated that the arrest is unrelated to the school.

RCMP have been contacted but did not immediately return information requests.

