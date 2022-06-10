Student hospitalized in assault at Central Saanich school

A student has been hospitalized after an assault at Stelly’s secondary in Central Saanich Friday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

A student at Stelly’s secondary in Central Saanich was hospitalized after an assault Friday morning.

Saanich School District superintendent Dave Eberwein told Black Press Media said a student was assaulted in the school parking lot by “others” who then left school property.

The student received medical attention and is currently “doing fine,” Eberwein said.

BCEHS confirmed it received a call to the school just before 11:30 a.m. and transported one patient in stable condition to hospital.

Eberwein said Central Saanich Police Service is investigating the incident and the district is working with police.

“There was not deemed to be any risk to other students in the school. Our processes and protocols with the police were followed, we made sure the school was taken care of and we communicated quickly with the parent community to give them the factual information that we had at the time.”

The district has asked parents to ensure students know that if they have any concerns they need to share, to contact school administration or counselling staff. Eberwein added that extra supports are in place for any students who need them.

READ MORE: Centennial Park in Central Saanich site of daytime brawl

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

assaultPoliceSaanich