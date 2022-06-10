A student has been hospitalized after an assault at Stelly’s secondary in Central Saanich Friday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

A student has been hospitalized after an assault at Stelly’s secondary in Central Saanich Friday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Student hospitalized in assault at Central Saanich school

Stelly’s secondary student recovering after attack in school parking lot

A student at Stelly’s secondary in Central Saanich was hospitalized after an assault Friday morning.

Saanich School District superintendent Dave Eberwein told Black Press Media said a student was assaulted in the school parking lot by “others” who then left school property.

The student received medical attention and is currently “doing fine,” Eberwein said.

BCEHS confirmed it received a call to the school just before 11:30 a.m. and transported one patient in stable condition to hospital.

Eberwein said Central Saanich Police Service is investigating the incident and the district is working with police.

“There was not deemed to be any risk to other students in the school. Our processes and protocols with the police were followed, we made sure the school was taken care of and we communicated quickly with the parent community to give them the factual information that we had at the time.”

The district has asked parents to ensure students know that if they have any concerns they need to share, to contact school administration or counselling staff. Eberwein added that extra supports are in place for any students who need them.

READ MORE: Centennial Park in Central Saanich site of daytime brawl

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

assaultPoliceSaanich

Previous story
‘Worst condition I’ve ever seen:’ Dog rescued in the Shuswap earns Miracle name

Just Posted

A student has been hospitalized after an assault at Stelly’s secondary in Central Saanich Friday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Student hospitalized in assault at Central Saanich school

Dancers will hit the floor at Victoria’s Norway House on June 11 for the lodge’s 75th-anniversary celebration. (Courtesy of Eidsvold Lodge)
Victoria’s Norway House celebrates 75 years of community service

James Martyn, vice-president of human resources for The Canadian Brewhouse, welcomes bowlers and diners to their new sports-themed restaurant, opening June 13 in Uptown. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Bowling, batting and brews: New Saanich eatery set to open in Uptown

The Sooke Fine Arts Show returns to live attendance July 22 to Aug. 1 at SEAPARC Leisure Complex. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sponsors continue partnership with Sooke Fine Arts Society