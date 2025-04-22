Student Vote Canada adds democracy to the Three R's

More than 7,000 schools across all 343 electoral districts have signed up to participate in the 2025 federal election

Nearly one million Canadian students are taking part in a nationwide school election that’s bringing real-world politics into the classroom.

Designed to introduce them to politics and foster participation, Student Vote Canada offers the opportunity to explore parties and platforms, debate the issues and cast ballots for the actual candidates.

The program is a partnership between CIVIX and Elections Canada. Schools receive learning materials and voting supplies including ballots, boxes, and voting screens to replicate the experience of an election.

"Student Vote is more than a simulation, it's a chance for students to see themselves as active citizens and future voters," said Lindsay Mazzucco, CEO of CIVIX. "Research shows that early experiences with voting can build the habits and confidence that lead to lifelong participation, and teachers across Canada continue to make that possible."

Since 2003, more than nine million ballots have been cast by students across 69 elections.

Student Vote Canada results will be released publicly, by electoral district, after official polls close on election day, offering a unique snapshot of the priorities and perspectives of Canada's next generation.

