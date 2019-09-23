Students and teachers to unite in Monday’s climate action rally

A teach-in for climate justice is set to take place at the B.C. Legislature this afternoon

It may be a professional development day for Greater Victoria schools, but many students and teachers will still be learning together at a rally and teach-in this afternoon at the B.C. Legislature.

The rally will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. as part of the ongoing Global Week of Climate Strike Week of Action, which kicked off on Friday with a youth die-in and an Extinction Rebellion rally.

This afternoon the legislature lawns will be filled with speakers, information booths, and music, as well as participants from the Greater Victoria Teacher’s Association, Parents 4 Climate, the Dogwood Club, the Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee, and more.

More events will continue throughout the week, including a citizen picket at the Ministry of Environment and Climate change on Tuesday; a Divest Fest and Environmental Fair at the University of Victoria on Wednesday; a Divest from TMX bank card cut up on Thursday, and a final grand finale student walk out on Friday afternoon.

Traffic may be affected throughout these events.

–With files from Kendra Crighton

