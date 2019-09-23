People gathered at the BC Legislature for the Global Day for Climate Action on Sept. 12, 2018. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Students and teachers to unite in Monday’s climate action rally

A teach-in for climate justice is set to take place at the B.C. Legislature this afternoon

It may be a professional development day for Greater Victoria schools, but many students and teachers will still be learning together at a rally and teach-in this afternoon at the B.C. Legislature.

The rally will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. as part of the ongoing Global Week of Climate Strike Week of Action, which kicked off on Friday with a youth die-in and an Extinction Rebellion rally.

READ MORE: Youth die-in, occupation party to be held in downtown Victoria as part of Global Climate Strike

This afternoon the legislature lawns will be filled with speakers, information booths, and music, as well as participants from the Greater Victoria Teacher’s Association, Parents 4 Climate, the Dogwood Club, the Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee, and more.

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in downtown Victoria for Extinction Rebellion climate protest

More events will continue throughout the week, including a citizen picket at the Ministry of Environment and Climate change on Tuesday; a Divest Fest and Environmental Fair at the University of Victoria on Wednesday; a Divest from TMX bank card cut up on Thursday, and a final grand finale student walk out on Friday afternoon.

Traffic may be affected throughout these events.

With files from Kendra Crighton

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
CRD warns of possible injured bear in Thetis Lake area
Next story
Sidney councillor calls for more public access to waterfront

Just Posted

Students and teachers to unite in Monday’s climate action rally

A teach-in for climate justice is set to take place at the B.C. Legislature this afternoon

CRD warns of possible injured bear in Thetis Lake area

Do not approach, keep safe distance

It’s the first day of fall: seasonal events abound in Greater Victoria

Pumpkins, cider, Halloween and more coming to the region

Regional mixer reveals more about new federal export office coming to Greater Victoria

Third Annual Five Chamber Mixer offered chance to learn more about new federal export office

Victoria offers $63,000 in grants to build better neighbourhoods

Grants are up to $5,000 for placemaking projects and up to $1,000 for activities

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Judge rules cops did not coerce statement from B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

GRAPHIC: Tortured cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

City crews have been contacted and are on the way to pick up the dead feline.

Firefighters may be needed for paramedic apartment access, experts say

Better coordination recommended in urban B.C. 9-1-1 calls

Hundreds of thousands stranded as travel agency collapses

British tour company Thomas Cook brought down by a variety of factors

B.C. police chief to speak to Liberal candidate after second ad appears featuring photo of officer

Jati Sidhu had said an ad with the same photo posted last Friday was ‘not appropriate’

Tour de Rock ride kicks off in the North Island

I would ride all day in the rain if it means raising money to help these kids”

Three B.C. moms to launch CBD-infused water

Three friends say benefits may include anxiety relief, pain management

Most Read