Students dismayed after skateboard, scooters swiped from Island school entry

Theft at Rock City Elementary School happened in broad daylight during morning classes
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
14570002_web1_180412-NBU-coppertheft---RCMP---patch---new---IMGP3244
Rock City Elementary School students are hoping for the return of a skateboard, scooters and helmets, stolen from a storage bin a the school Friday, June 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Nanaimo elementary school’s students and staff are feeling the sting after students’ scooters, skateboard and helmets were stolen last week. 

Rock City Elementary School reported the theft to police at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 6, when staff realized the items were missing, a Nanaimo RCMP press release noted. It is believed the theft happened sometime between 8:10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. that morning. One skateboard, four scooters and two helmets were stolen. Police conducted patrols of the area but were unsuccessful in finding the suspects or stolen items. 

Staff told investigators that when students arrive in the morning they place their skateboards and scooters in a central bin, just outside the school’s main doors, which had been the practice for several years with no issues until last week's theft.

“Many students use their skateboards and or scooters to commute to school,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release. “Naturally, they are very upset and are left to wonder why someone would stoop so low and take their prized possessions. Hopefully our officers will be able to locate the items in a timely manner and have them returned.”
 
The school is currently re-evaluating its practice of placing the items in a bin. Anyone who has information about the theft or the whereabouts of the items taken is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and refer to file No. 2025-17145.
 

