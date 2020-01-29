A previous rally by Divest UVic. (Courtesy of University of Victoria Student’s Society)

Students protest UVic’s new divestment policy

Divest UVic calls policy to reduce carbon emissions by 45 per cent over next 10 years ‘greenwashing’

A rally was held at the University of Victoria Tuesday just before its Board of Governors voted to reduce carbon emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, to bring attention to what some believe is the need for more divestment.

The rally, organized by Divest UVic aimed to “hit at the most crucial moment” as the board voted in the policy. A press release from Divest UVic calls the new policy “greenwashing” and a “weak target for unspecified emission reductions and a weak timeline of 10 years,” adding that the university’s administration was failing its community.

READ ALSO: Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

The Responsible Investment Policy will see the university’s $225 million short-term investment fund divesting from “high-carbon emitting companies regardless of their industry sector,” states a press release from UVic.

“UVic has once again shown that they would prefer to dump millions of dollars into a dying fossil fuel industry and fund our way down into the bursting carbon bubble, instead of following the lead of the hundreds of other universities that supported long-term financial viability through divestment,” stated Paarth Mittal, a spokesperson for Divest UVic.

Gayle Gorrill, vice-president of finance and operations for UVic, called the 45 per cent reduction an “ambitious goal,” something that those in attendance of the rally disagree with.

READ ALSO: Province offers expertise to help Esquimalt clean up Gorge oil spill

Divest UVic states the policy is not divesting from fossil fuels, but is “an attempt to respond to community pressure without meaningful change.”

Other elements of the policy include becoming a signatory to the UN Principles of Responsible Investment, participating in activities to encourage carbon emission reductions, evaluating the portfolio for physical, liability and transition risks associated with climate change and encouraging better disclosure by investment managers of carbon emissions and climate-related risks.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Uber wants court to stop Surrey ‘from issuing illegal tickets’
Next story
BC Transit seeks feedback for proposed route changes to Esquimalt, View Royal

Just Posted

Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint

A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria

BC Transit seeks feedback for proposed route changes to Esquimalt, View Royal

Feedback can be collected through open houses, survey

Greater Victoria School District will rename George Jay Elementary

The board will develop a committee to choose a new name

Students protest UVic’s new divestment policy

Divest UVic calls policy to reduce carbon emissions by 45 per cent over next 10 years ‘greenwashing’

Man with debilitating injuries from 2010 Saanich arrest will get new trial

A Court of Appeals Justice made the ruling on Monday in a Vancouver courtroom

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you concerned about the coronavirus?

The coronavirus which has sparked concern around the globe has now arrived… Continue reading

Police arrest Baby Bear statue thief in Island community

Suspect alleged to be responsible for other crimes in Chemainus, Nanaimo, Ladysmith and Alberta

Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary

Family hopes Britain can get pregnant B.C. woman out of China’s coronavirus epicentre

Lauren Williams, who is about 35 weeks pregnant, has been stuck in Wuhan

Caregiver, society charged in death of developmentally disabled B.C. woman

The victim was not given the ‘necessities of life,’ police said

Most Read