Saanich School District has confirmed a couple of cases of scarlet fever affecting students. (Google Maps)

Students struck with scarlet fever in Saanich School District

Scarlet fever is described as strep throat with a rash

Scarlet fever is appearing in Saanich schools.

Dave Eberwein, superintendent of School District 63, confirmed there were two cases affecting students although he emphasized this is a common illness.

Students have not been told to stay home as the illness is not reportable, but Eberwein said they were not feeling well and were not at school.

According to HealthLink BC, scarlet fever is much like strep throat with a rash and is most common in children between the ages of two and 10.

Scarlet fever comes with the same symptoms as strep throat except for the rash and can include a fever, sore throat and difficulty swallowing, white or yellow spots on the throat and tonsils. Other symptoms that appear before the rash, especially in children, can include body aches, headaches, nausea, vomiting or listlessness.

The rash is rough, red, feels like fine sandpaper and will usually appear 24 hours after the fever starts, beginning on the chest and abdomen and spreading over the rest of the body within a couple of days.

The illness can be treated with antibiotics.

More to come…


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
