Students with disabilities being excluded in B.C. public schools: Ombudsperson

Ombudsperson's office launches confidential questionnaire

B.C.'s ombudsperson has opened an investigation into the alleged exclusion of some students in the province's public education system.

Ombudsperson Jay Chalke announced Tuesday (Jan. 14) that his office started the investigation after receiving complaints from across the province about "children, including those with disabilities, being excluded from school with little or no instruction."

He said the investigation will look at the extent to which kindergarten to Grade 12 students are being excluded from schools and "whether those exclusions are fair." He added his office will assess the role of the Education and Child Care Ministry and the school districts in these exclusions.

The office of the ombudsperson said that complaints claim that school districts are excluding students due to disruptive or unsafe behaviour or inadequate resources devoted to adequately support the student's learning in the school. In some cases, it's claimed that schools have informally excluded students from school entirely, or for much of the school day.

The ombudsperson says exclusion can happen in many ways, and students may be: asked to stay home or go home; asked to leave early, arrive late or have shortened school days; asked not to attend field trips or other school activities; unable to attend because of health, personal care or learning support needs the school is unable to provide; not learning with the rest of the class; or isolated by themselves in the school, secluded or restrained.

“Children have limited options to address unfairness in their education and school environments. By examining this issue we can make recommendations to support the ministry and school districts in meeting their inclusive education commitments and obligations to all students.”

The ombudsperson's office has created a confidential questionnaire. Those who are interested in speaking directly with the ombudsperson can provide their contact information when replying to the questionnaire. It's open until April 1, 2025.